The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $53.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of GBX traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,555. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

