The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 20,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

Home Depot stock opened at $408.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

