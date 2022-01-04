The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,101 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $136.80 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.