The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after buying an additional 249,752 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,864,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,868,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.92. Middleby has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $199.82.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Middleby will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

