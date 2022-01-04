The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $21.48.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $4.9188 dividend. This represents a yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.
About The New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
