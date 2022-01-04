The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $4.9188 dividend. This represents a yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 255,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

