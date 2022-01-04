The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Decreased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.18.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.68. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

