The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lowered its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned 2.20% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,237. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

