The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 60.0% in December

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWZ. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter valued at $104,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 77.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWZ stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,237. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

