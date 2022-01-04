The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,768,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 127,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $314,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

