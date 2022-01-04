The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 78,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 41,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.94 billion, a PE ratio of 143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average of $170.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

