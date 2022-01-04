The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

