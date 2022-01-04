TheStreet Downgrades Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) to C+

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

