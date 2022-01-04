THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the November 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

THKLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered THK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get THK alerts:

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. THK has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.50 and a beta of 1.24.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.