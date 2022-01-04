Thomas C. Leonard Sells 252 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KAI traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,806. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kadant by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth about $372,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 61.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.