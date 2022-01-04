Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.89

Tilray Inc. (TSE:TLRY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.89 and last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 946994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.92.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Tilray alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.