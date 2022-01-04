TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 95,800 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 633,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $94,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Elastic by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Elastic by 11.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC traded down $8.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,131. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average of $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $11,931,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,503 shares of company stock worth $33,964,126 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.