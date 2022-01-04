TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Entegris worth $85,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

In other news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.66. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

