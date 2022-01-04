TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,300 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $63,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after buying an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,901,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after buying an additional 1,253,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after buying an additional 755,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. 13,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,561. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.