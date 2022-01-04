TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 77,940 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,940 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Smartsheet worth $133,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,124. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.75. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,506 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

