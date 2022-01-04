TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 800,300 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,180,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,300 shares during the quarter. Zynga makes up approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Zynga worth $121,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 161,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,723,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,822 shares of company stock worth $745,224. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.