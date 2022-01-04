TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 99,165 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,165 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $66,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,017,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.77. 6,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,556. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. UBS Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.