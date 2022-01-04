TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,290 shares during the period. National Vision comprises about 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $104,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,890,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 682.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 144,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,850,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Bank of America lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. 1,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

National Vision announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

