Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce sales of $441.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.60 million. Titan International reported sales of $326.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE TWI opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.05 million, a PE ratio of 137.88 and a beta of 2.62. Titan International has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Titan International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 22.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Titan International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Titan International by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

