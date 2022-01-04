Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)’s share price rose 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

About Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

