Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,398 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 671.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.96.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

