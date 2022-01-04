Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,100 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the November 30th total of 2,714,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

