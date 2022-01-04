Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Invests $31,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 963.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

