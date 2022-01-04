Traders Buy Large Volume of Genprex Call Options (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 37,620 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 13,833% compared to the typical volume of 270 call options.

Shares of GNPX opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Genprex has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNPX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genprex by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

