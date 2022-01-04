Tranchess Hits Market Cap of $132.38 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $132.38 million and $112.49 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00005278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,216.91 or 1.00492808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00091859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00035000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.72 or 0.01025702 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00025616 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,533,156 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.