TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 214,736 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $11.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAC. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,379,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 66,383 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TransAlta by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 158,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate.

