TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $779.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $825.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $768.30 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of TRU opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

