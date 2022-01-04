TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $286,214.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $286,214.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00078743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.11 or 0.08186354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.94 or 0.99887784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007526 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 388,081,011 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAVA.FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAVA.FINANCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAVA.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

