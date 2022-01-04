TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNI opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

