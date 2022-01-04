Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,879 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

JNPR opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

