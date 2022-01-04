Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

