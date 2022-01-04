Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,439 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.1% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

