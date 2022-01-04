Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 4,609 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

