Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.86 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 95.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Athene by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Athene by 114.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock valued at $954,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

