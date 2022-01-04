Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.22 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

