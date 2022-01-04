Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 539 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $150.73 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.73.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $1,143,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,530,086 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

