Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.04

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.04 and traded as low as C$4.94. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$5.16, with a volume of 3,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.72 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.48.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.23%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

