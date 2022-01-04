Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Tri-Continental worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

TY stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.47. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.311 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.