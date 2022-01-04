Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend by 63.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinseo stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

