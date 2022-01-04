Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

TRIT opened at $2.48 on Friday. Triterras has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Triterras during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Triterras by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Triterras by 57.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

