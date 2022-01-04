Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $62,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.