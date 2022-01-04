Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,199.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,071.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $847.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.28, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $833.58.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

