Truist Financial Corp Has $49.35 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of AmerisourceBergen worth $49,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,330,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $132.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $121.32. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

