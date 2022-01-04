Truist Financial Corp Has $71.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $71,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $282.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $255.23 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

