Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 216 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $563.96 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $250.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $531.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

