Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 304.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 105,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

